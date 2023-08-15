Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.09% of Simulations Plus worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 62.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 2.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 918,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 52,250 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Finally, Cook Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLP. BTIG Research started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

In related news, Director Lisa Lavange sold 992 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $48,895.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,812.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Lisa Lavange sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $48,895.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,812.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 16,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $699,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,840,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,397,930.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,438 shares of company stock worth $1,725,351. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Simulations Plus stock opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.59. The company has a market capitalization of $959.23 million, a PE ratio of 94.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

