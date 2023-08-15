Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Sirius XM in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.83%.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 10,934.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,336,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,115,968 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 295.2% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,389,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254,662 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 425.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,008,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $31,127,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411,282 shares in the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.