Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

SIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE:SIX opened at $22.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $443.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.25 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 5,812 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $156,807.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,104.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,841,000 after acquiring an additional 483,965 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,156,000 after acquiring an additional 362,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 17.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,708,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,361,000 after acquiring an additional 402,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,484,000 after buying an additional 1,702,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

