SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
SLC Agrícola Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SLCJY opened at $8.45 on Monday. SLC Agrícola has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25.
SLC Agrícola Company Profile
