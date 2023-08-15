Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Lowered to C$32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZZZ

Sleep Country Canada Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$24.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$837.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.49. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$19.66 and a 12-month high of C$29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.77.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.07). Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of C$217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$225.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.4563567 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sleep Country Canada

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 2,700 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.47, for a total transaction of C$71,469.00. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.