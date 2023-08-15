Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Sleep Country Canada Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$24.10 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$19.66 and a 12-month high of C$29.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$837.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.07). Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of C$217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$225.05 million. Analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.4563567 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

Insider Activity at Sleep Country Canada

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 2,700 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.47, for a total value of C$71,469.00. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Stories

