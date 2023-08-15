SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$31.00 at CIBC

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$24.82 on Friday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$23.24 and a 12-month high of C$30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.14.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

