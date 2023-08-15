SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at National Bank Financial

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWYUF opened at $18.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 188 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $11.7 billion in assets and owns 34.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office space with 98.0% in-place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

