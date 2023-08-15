Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Raised to $8.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SWN. UBS Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 48.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,881.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

