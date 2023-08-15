SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 88.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYMB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 188,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 46,340 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 116.1% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,979,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HYMB opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91.

About SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

