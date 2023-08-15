Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.29.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPB

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $78.66 on Monday. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $80.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average of $69.91.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $735.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.39 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.13 per share, for a total transaction of $360,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,816 shares in the company, valued at $48,602,348.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 529.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.