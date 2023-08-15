Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Stake Cut by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

