Stantec Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stantec in a report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stantec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $66.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.92. Stantec has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $69.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average of $60.16.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $952.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.79 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Stantec by 41.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 117.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 2,605.6% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 157,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,073,000 after buying an additional 151,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the second quarter worth $236,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

