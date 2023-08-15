Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STN. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stantec from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on Stantec from C$86.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$86.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$92.40.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$89.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$58.88 and a twelve month high of C$90.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$86.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$80.81.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 3.5876 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

