Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$96.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$96.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Stantec from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$92.40.

STN opened at C$89.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$58.88 and a 12 month high of C$90.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$86.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$80.81.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 3.5876 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

