Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Lowered to C$37.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$48.00 price objective on Stelco and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$47.25.

Shares of TSE:STLC opened at C$42.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.75. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$32.05 and a 12-month high of C$60.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

