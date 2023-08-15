Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Lowered to C$55.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STLC. Cormark decreased their target price on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Stelco from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$47.25.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STLC
Stelco Stock Performance
Stelco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.
Stelco Company Profile
Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stelco
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Invest in Social Media
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.