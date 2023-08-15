Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) PT Raised to $14.25

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $14.00 to $14.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

SCM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $322.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.71 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 12.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 197.53%.

Institutional Trading of Stellus Capital Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $163,000. 11.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Get Free Report

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

