STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,486 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.89% of STERIS worth $168,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in STERIS by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,136 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in STERIS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,364,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,660,000 after acquiring an additional 107,474 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in STERIS by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,115,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,092,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE opened at $229.14 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.14 and its 200-day moving average is $203.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 187.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 154.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

