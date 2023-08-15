Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$28.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$24.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.77. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$19.66 and a 12 month high of C$29.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.54. The stock has a market cap of C$837.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.07). Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of C$217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$225.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.4563567 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 2,700 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.47, for a total value of C$71,469.00. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

