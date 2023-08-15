Stifel Nicolaus Increases Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target to C$15.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PSI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares raised shares of Pason Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Pason Systems from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.67.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pason Systems

Pason Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

TSE:PSI opened at C$13.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.62. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$10.75 and a 52 week high of C$16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.