StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADXS

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.36. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.23.

(Get Free Report)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.