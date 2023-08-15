StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 1.0 %
WVVI opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.70. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $6.69.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Willamette Valley Vineyards
Institutional Trading of Willamette Valley Vineyards
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WVVI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Willamette Valley Vineyards
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.