StockNews.com Downgrades Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Universal Insurance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Universal Insurance from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Shares of UVE stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $422.75 million, a P/E ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,305,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,628.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $874,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,929,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 28.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 263,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 22.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 219,723 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,316,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 209,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $3,389,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.