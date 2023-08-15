StockNews.com Upgrades TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of TGTX opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.02. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 309.58% and a negative net margin of 730.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2606.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CEO Michael S. Weiss acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $1,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,073,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,299,702.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael S. Weiss purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,073,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,299,702.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,468,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

