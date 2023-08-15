Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX) vs. Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) and Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Subsea 7 and Superior Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subsea 7 0.53% 0.59% 0.36% Superior Energy Services 34.20% 38.44% 25.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Subsea 7 and Superior Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subsea 7 $5.14 billion 0.78 $57.10 million N/A N/A Superior Energy Services $883.96 million N/A $286.46 million $14.25 0.01

Analyst Recommendations

Superior Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Subsea 7.

This is a summary of current ratings for Subsea 7 and Superior Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subsea 7 1 0 1 0 2.00 Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Subsea 7 currently has a consensus target price of $104.00, suggesting a potential upside of 687.88%. Given Subsea 7’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Subsea 7 is more favorable than Superior Energy Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Subsea 7 shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Superior Energy Services beats Subsea 7 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Subsea 7

(Get Free Report)

Subsea 7 S.A. delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore. The company also offers engineering, procurement, commissioning, and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; inspection, repair, maintenance, remote intervention, and integrity management of subsea infrastructure services; conventional services comprising fabrication, installation, extension, and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines in shallow water; and hook-up services. In addition, it operates heavy lifting operations and heavy transportation services for renewables structures; and installs offshore wind turbine foundations, as well as engages in the decommissioning of redundant offshore structures. Further, the company provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and tooling services to support exploration and production activities, as well as engineering and advisory services for customers in the oil and gas, renewables, and utilities industries. Subsea 7 S.A. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Luxembourg.

About Superior Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents downhole drilling tools, including tubulars, such as primary drill pipe strings, landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories, as well as manufactures and rents bottom hole tools comprising stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers; and surfaces, such as temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, pressure control, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers well containment systems; completion tools and services, including sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and well and sand control, and stimulation services. This segment also produces and sells oil and gas. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On December 7, 2020, Superior Energy Services, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.