Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYPR opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $45.21 million, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.25. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $2.30.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Sypris Solutions by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,507,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 287,916 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,582,000. Institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.