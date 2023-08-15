Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SYPR opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $45.21 million, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.25. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $2.30.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sypris Solutions
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.