Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $17.08 on Monday. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

In other news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 25,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $336,790.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,120,372 shares in the company, valued at $203,671,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Talos Energy by 85.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 382.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

