Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Price Performance

Shares of Tantech stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tantech by 11.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 134,694 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tantech by 21.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

