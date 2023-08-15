Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Target by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Target by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.32.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $129.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

