Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) PT Lowered to $42.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $451.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $39,881.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,266.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $39,881.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,266.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 103,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $2,079,039.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,211,221.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,643 shares of company stock worth $2,830,681 in the last three months. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $36,129,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,199,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,750,000 after buying an additional 742,493 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after buying an additional 279,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $3,520,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

