TD Securities Cuts Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$26.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OR. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.86.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 1.0 %

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

OR stock opened at C$18.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$12.11 and a 1-year high of C$24.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.76, for a total transaction of C$108,794.00. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading

