TD Securities Increases Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$43.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday.
Read Our Latest Report on Quebecor
Quebecor Price Performance
About Quebecor
Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Quebecor
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.