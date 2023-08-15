TD Securities Increases Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$43.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Quebecor

Quebecor Price Performance

About Quebecor

Shares of QBR.B stock opened at C$33.18 on Friday. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$23.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.79.

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.