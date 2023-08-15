Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.42.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Telos from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Telos by 2,569.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,288,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,779,000 after buying an additional 8,940,584 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,666,000. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Telos by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Telos by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,501,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 230.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 974,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

TLS opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Telos has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $154.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

