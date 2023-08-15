Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.42.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Telos from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
TLS opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Telos has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $154.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85.
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.
