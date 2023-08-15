Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stake Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,956,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,873 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 2.79% of Telos worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Telos by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Telos by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Telos by 9.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 53.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telos Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of TLS stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.93. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Telos from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Telos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

