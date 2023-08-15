Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.94.

Shares of THC opened at $73.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.07.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 838,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,245,000 after purchasing an additional 170,988 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $743,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 43.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 499.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

