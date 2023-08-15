TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered TESSCO Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

TESSCO Technologies Price Performance

TESS stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.34 million, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.92. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TESS. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 124,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 32,703 shares during the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated engages in manufacture and distribution of technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

