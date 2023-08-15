The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 86.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,418 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,792,000 after purchasing an additional 606,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after buying an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,704,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,989,000 after buying an additional 545,595 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.