The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $433.00 to $483.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $337.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.12. The firm has a market cap of $111.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.75 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

