The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,157,000 after purchasing an additional 140,296 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 11,161,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,419,000 after purchasing an additional 651,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,571,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,410,000 after purchasing an additional 857,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone acquired 140,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,413 shares of company stock worth $17,484,993.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

