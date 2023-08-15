The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Reduced by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $127.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

