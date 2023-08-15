The Sherwin-Williams Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.605 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Sherwin-Williams has raised its dividend by an average of 16.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. Sherwin-Williams has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $10.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

SHW stock opened at $276.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.31. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $283.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

