The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,004,000 after acquiring an additional 584,893 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,078,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,779,000 after acquiring an additional 140,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,838 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 34.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,979,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,741,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.79.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

