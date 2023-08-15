ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ThermoGenesis’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

ThermoGenesis Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:THMO opened at $1.21 on Friday. ThermoGenesis has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($3.57). ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 365.72% and a negative net margin of 145.48%. The business had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THMO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ThermoGenesis during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ThermoGenesis by 306.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ThermoGenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ThermoGenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in ThermoGenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

