ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ThermoGenesis’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
ThermoGenesis Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:THMO opened at $1.21 on Friday. ThermoGenesis has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18.
ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($3.57). ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 365.72% and a negative net margin of 145.48%. The business had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million.
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.
