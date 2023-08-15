Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Short Interest Update

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Third Coast Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 149.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 383,700.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 80.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCBX. Raymond James upgraded Third Coast Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Third Coast Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBX opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $284.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

