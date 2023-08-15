Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 160,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 219,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

TITN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Titan Machinery from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.68. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $569.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.52 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.80%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

