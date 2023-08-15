TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TLGY Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in TLGY Acquisition by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLGY Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLGY opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. TLGY Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

TLGY Acquisition Company Profile

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

