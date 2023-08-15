Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 355.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $83.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.70%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,595.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,595.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $1,063,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,704.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,721 shares of company stock worth $15,964,889. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TOL shares. Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

