Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Receives $29.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.44.

MODG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

MODG stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $25.96.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $85,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,732.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $85,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 842,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,732.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Fine bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $113,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,024.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $370,542 and sold 30,000 shares worth $528,900. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $208,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $2,165,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $603,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,469,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

