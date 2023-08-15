Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Down 20.6% in July

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Nomura cut shares of Toray Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRYIY opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. Toray Industries has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

